About

The Community Band of Central Texas, based in Salado, provides musical entertainment for the public and private events. Founded in 2023, they are a casual and fun-loving community band.

Mission

Our mission is to provide an instrumental performance ensemble for the many students, men and women that have a desire to continue their performing days. So many have had wonderful experiences in the past, either in a high school or college ensemble, and need an outlet to continue to share their love of music.