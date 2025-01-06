Community Band Of Central Texas
Donate to
Community Band Of Central Texas
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Community Band Of Central Texas
Shop to support
Community Band Of Central Texas
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Community Band Of Central Texas
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Musical Entertainment
Provides musical entertainment for the public at various events and private functions in Central Texas.
About
Community Band Of Central Texas
Founded in
2023
EIN
934340721
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
PO BOX 355 SALADO, Texas 76571-0355 United States
Website
tcboct.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Community Band of Central Texas, based in Salado, provides musical entertainment for the public and private events. Founded in 2023, they are a casual and fun-loving community band.
Mission
Our mission is to provide an instrumental performance ensemble for the many students, men and women that have a desire to continue their performing days. So many have had wonderful experiences in the past, either in a high school or college ensemble, and need an outlet to continue to share their love of music.
Looking for other organizations in
Texas, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: