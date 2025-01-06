About

Community First Credit Union, est. 1961 by Sonoma County teachers, is a member-owned financial cooperative. Denied home loans by banks, the founders created a local institution prioritizing people over profits. Serving a 5-county area, Community First focuses on local economic stimulus and reinvests profits into its members and community.

Mission

Community First Credit Union is a cooperative creating a source of credit at fair rates, providing opportunities for members to improve their economic and social condition.