Community First Credit Union
Donate to
Community First Credit Union
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Community First Credit Union
Shop to support
Community First Credit Union
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Community First Credit Union
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Financial Wellness Program
Provides free financial counseling and debt counseling delivered by certified GreenPath experts. Offers resources like worksheets, webinars, and calculators.
About
Community First Credit Union
Founded in
1961
EIN
941541515
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
1105 N DUTTON AVE SANTA ROSA, California 95401-4682 United States
Website
www.comfirstcu.org
Phone
(707)-546-6000
Email address
About
Community First Credit Union, est. 1961 by Sonoma County teachers, is a member-owned financial cooperative. Denied home loans by banks, the founders created a local institution prioritizing people over profits. Serving a 5-county area, Community First focuses on local economic stimulus and reinvests profits into its members and community.
Mission
Community First Credit Union is a cooperative creating a source of credit at fair rates, providing opportunities for members to improve their economic and social condition.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: