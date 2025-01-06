Community Foundation For Monterey County
Community Foundation For Monterey County
Community Foundation For Monterey County
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Scholarships
Provides scholarships to Monterey County students to help them achieve their educational and career goals.
Board Empowerment Program
Strengthens Monterey County nonprofits through effective board leadership with grants and consulting.
Center for Nonprofit Excellence
Offers workshops, consulting, organizational development grants and resources to empower local nonprofits.
About
Community Foundation For Monterey County
Founded in
1966
EIN
941615897
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
2354 GARDEN RD MONTEREY, California 93940-5326 United States
Website
cfmco.org
Phone
(831)-375-9712
Email address
-
About
The Community Foundation for Monterey County, founded in 1966, inspires philanthropy and strengthens communities. It serves as a catalyst for positive change through grantmaking, community engagement, and responsible stewardship. CFMC improves life quality via grantmaking, community impact investing, and disaster response, connecting donors with causes to create healthy, safe, vibrant communities.
Mission
The Community Foundation inspires philanthropy and acts as a catalyst, strengthening communities throughout Monterey County by partnering with individuals, families, and businesses.
