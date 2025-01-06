Community Fund Of Lake Forest
Community Fund Of Lake Forest
Community Fund Of Lake Forest
Community Fund Of Lake Forest
Community Fund Of Lake Forest
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Grants
Provides grants to local nonprofits addressing community needs in Lake Forest, enhancing the quality of life for residents.
Racial Equity Program
Educates the community and drives social change focusing on racial equity and justice, aiming for a more equitable Lake County.
Together Lake County (TLC) Fund
Supports community partners promoting health and well-being in Lake County, prioritizing those impacted by health inequities.
Grow Lake County
Connects residents to the local food system, promoting access to local food and supporting local growers and related initiatives.
About
Community Fund Of Lake Forest
Founded in
2023
EIN
933524679
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
1301 KNOLLWOOD CIR LAKE FOREST, Illinois 60045-1128 United States
Website
lakecountycf.org
Phone
(847)-377-0520
Email address
-
About
The Community Fund of Lake Forest, established in 2023, aims to leverage the generosity of its residents to address current and future community needs. Their mission is to ensure a high quality of life for everyone in Lake Forest.
Mission
The Community Fund of Lake Forest draws upon our generous population to assist with the current and emerging needs of our community to ensure a high quality of life for all residents.
{Similar 1}
What $2,100 could fund instead: