Community Fund Of Lake Forest

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Community Grants

Provides grants to local nonprofits addressing community needs in Lake Forest, enhancing the quality of life for residents.

Racial Equity Program

Educates the community and drives social change focusing on racial equity and justice, aiming for a more equitable Lake County.

Together Lake County (TLC) Fund

Supports community partners promoting health and well-being in Lake County, prioritizing those impacted by health inequities.

Grow Lake County

Connects residents to the local food system, promoting access to local food and supporting local growers and related initiatives.

