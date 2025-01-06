powered by 
Support 

Community Fund Of Lake Forest

 — 
Assist with current and emerging community needs.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

Community Fund Of Lake Forest

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Raffle
Community Fund Of Lake Forest
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Community Fund Of Lake Forest
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Community Fund Of Lake Forest
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Community Fund Of Lake Forest

100% of your purchase supports 
Community Fund Of Lake Forest
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Community Fund Of Lake Forest

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Community Grants

Provides grants to local nonprofits addressing community needs in Lake Forest, enhancing the quality of life for residents.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Racial Equity Program

Educates the community and drives social change focusing on racial equity and justice, aiming for a more equitable Lake County.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Together Lake County (TLC) Fund

Supports community partners promoting health and well-being in Lake County, prioritizing those impacted by health inequities.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Grow Lake County

Connects residents to the local food system, promoting access to local food and supporting local growers and related initiatives.

About

Community Fund Of Lake Forest

Founded in

2023

EIN

933524679

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Community Support

Address

1301 KNOLLWOOD CIR LAKE FOREST, Illinois 60045-1128 United States

Website

lakecountycf.org

Phone

(847)-377-0520

Email address

-

Socials
Community Fund Of Lake Forest
About

The Community Fund of Lake Forest, established in 2023, aims to leverage the generosity of its residents to address current and future community needs. Their mission is to ensure a high quality of life for everyone in Lake Forest.

Mission

The Community Fund of Lake Forest draws upon our generous population to assist with the current and emerging needs of our community to ensure a high quality of life for all residents.

