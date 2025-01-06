Community Housing
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Community Housing
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Emergency Housing
Provides temporary emergency shelter to families and individuals without a safe place to sleep.
Transitional Housing
Offers temporary housing with supportive services to help people move to permanent housing.
Supportive Housing
Provides housing for formerly homeless individuals with severe mental illness.
Permanent Housing
Develops and preserves affordable permanent housing for homeless, low-income, and working individuals and families.
About
Community Housing
Founded in
1992
EIN
943041307
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
4150 S MOODY AVENUE PORTLAND, Oregon 97239-0000 United States
Website
reachcdc.org
Phone
(503)-231-0682
Email address
-
About
REACH CDC, founded in 1982 by Portland neighbors, creates quality affordable homes and opportunities for residents to thrive. They steward over 2,800 affordable homes across the Portland metro area and SW Washington, offering supportive services and community development programs.
Mission
COMMUNITY HOUSING INC strengthens the Portland community by providing accessible, affordable housing options, helping neighbors find a safe place to call home.
City
