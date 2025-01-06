Community Outreach
Donate to
Community Outreach
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Community Outreach
Shop to support
Community Outreach
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Community Outreach
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Transformative Shelter Program
Provides on-site housing, case management, and access to essential services for homeless individuals and families, helping them move from crisis to stability.
Children's Services
Offers support for homeless families through child support specialists, free childcare, and educational resources.
Behavioral Health Treatment Services
Provides outpatient mental health counseling, and alcohol and drug treatment.
About
Community Outreach
Founded in
1997
EIN
954581386
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
PO BOX 2513 PALOS VERDES PEN, California 90274-0000 United States
Website
chelpline.org
Phone
(877)-541-2525
Email address
About
Mission
COMMUNITY OUTREACH INC connects residents in Palos Verdes Peninsula, California with vital resources and assistance, fostering a stronger, more caring community.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: