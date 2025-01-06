Community Outreach

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Transformative Shelter Program

Provides on-site housing, case management, and access to essential services for homeless individuals and families, helping them move from crisis to stability.

Children's Services

Offers support for homeless families through child support specialists, free childcare, and educational resources.

Behavioral Health Treatment Services

Provides outpatient mental health counseling, and alcohol and drug treatment.

