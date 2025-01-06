Community Partners International
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Health and Nutrition
Empowering communities to build and strengthen essential health services and access good nutrition.
Sustainable Development
Working with communities to promote long-term economic and environmental stability.
Emergency Response
Providing rapid assistance to communities affected by conflict, violence, and natural disasters.
Research
Conducting research to improve programs and inform policy.
About
Community Partners International
Founded in
2001
EIN
943375666
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
580 CALIFORNIA ST FL 16 SAN FRANCISCO, California 94104-1068 United States
Website
cpintl.org
Phone
(151)-022-59676
Email address
-
About
Community Partners International, founded in 1998, empowers vulnerable communities in Asia to meet essential health, humanitarian, and sustainable development needs. They focus on communities affected by conflict and poverty in Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Thailand, serving over three million people annually through programs and scholarships.
Mission
Community Partners International empowers vulnerable communities in Asia to meet their essential health, humanitarian, and sustainable development needs.
City
State
