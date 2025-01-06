Community Taap
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Prediabetes Prevention and Screening Education
Provides education to prevent prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes for people with a high probability of being diagnosed.
About
Community Taap
Founded in
2023
EIN
923785153
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
1100 MARKET ST STE 600 CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee 37402-2933 United States
Website
www.communitytaap.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Community TAAP (Taking Action Against Prediabetes), founded in 2023, is a Chattanooga-based nonprofit providing prediabetes prevention and screening education to combat rising rates of Type 2 diabetes. They offer programs for adults to promote proactive health management.
Mission
Provide prediabetes prevention and screening education for people with a high probability of being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.
{Similar 1}
