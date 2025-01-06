Compass Community Credit Union
Donate to
Compass Community Credit Union
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Compass Community Credit Union
Shop to support
Compass Community Credit Union
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Compass Community Credit Union
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Checking Bonus
Earn a $250 cash bonus when opening a Compass Directional Checking Account.
Auto Loan Special
Get a special rate on your next auto loan.
Refer-a-Friend
Refer a friend to Compass and you both earn $50.
Community Support
Supporting local events and programs to benefit the community.
About
Compass Community Credit Union
Founded in
1961
EIN
941265580
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
PO BOX 1268 EUREKA, California 95502-1268 United States
Website
compassccu.org
Phone
(707)-443-8662
Email address
-
About
Compass Community Credit Union, est. 1951, serves Humboldt, Trinity, and Del Norte Counties. Originally for Humboldt State College employees, it's now a full-service financial institution focused on its members' financial well-being.
Mission
Making a difference in our community by providing solutions to achieve financial aspirations at any stage in life.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: