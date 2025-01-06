Compassion & Action For Mid-City Animals
Donate to
Compassion & Action For Mid-City Animals
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Compassion & Action For Mid-City Animals
Shop to support
Compassion & Action For Mid-City Animals
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Compassion & Action For Mid-City Animals
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Animal Rescue
Rescuing unwanted, abandoned, injured, or ill companion animals from high-kill shelters and owner surrenders.
About
Compassion & Action For Mid-City Animals
Founded in
2017
EIN
954810520
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Animal Shelters
Address
9777 SEAACA ST DOWNEY, California 90241-5613 United States
Website
www.seaaca.org
Phone
(562)-803-3301
Email address
-
About
Mission
Compassion & Action for Mid-City Animals works to improve the lives of animals in Downey, California, providing care and support for local pets and their communities.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: