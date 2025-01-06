Compassion Pregnancy Center And Clinic Of Monterey Bay
Compassion Pregnancy Center And Clinic Of Monterey Bay
Compassion Pregnancy Center And Clinic Of Monterey Bay
Compassion Pregnancy Center And Clinic Of Monterey Bay
Compassion Pregnancy Center And Clinic Of Monterey Bay
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Pregnancy Testing
Free and confidential pregnancy testing services.
Ultrasound & Pregnancy Verification
Providing ultrasounds to confirm and verify pregnancies.
Referrals & Resources
Connecting clients with helpful resources and agencies.
Confidential Counseling
Offering private counseling services.
About
Compassion Pregnancy Center And Clinic Of Monterey Bay
Founded in
1983
EIN
942888807
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
640 CASS ST MONTEREY, California 93940-3114 United States
Website
montereycpc.com
Phone
(831)-373-8535
Email address
compassionmonterey@gmail
About
Compassion Pregnancy Center, est. 1983, offers free pregnancy testing, limited ultrasounds, education, & confidential counseling. They provide practical help and referrals for women facing unplanned pregnancies in Monterey Bay.
Mission
Compassion Pregnancy Center provides free pregnancy testing, limited ultrasounds, confidential counseling, and referrals to resources, empowering individuals with education and support.
City
State
