Support 

Congregation Bnai Brith

 — 
Build a warm and vibrant house of Judaism.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

Congregation Bnai Brith

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Congregation Bnai Brith
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Congregation Bnai Brith
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Congregation Bnai Brith
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Congregation Bnai Brith

100% of your purchase supports 
Congregation Bnai Brith
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Congregation Bnai Brith

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Beit HaYeladim Preschool

Provides a safe and joyous setting for early education and first friendships for children ages 18 months to 5 years, establishing a foundation for Jewish education and ethical relationships.

Jewish Learning Programs

Offers various Jewish learning programs for children from Kindergarten through 12th grade, including Hebrew and Judaic studies.

Family Programs

Provides family-oriented services and programs such as Tot Shabbat, Family Shabbat, Junior Shabbat, and Library Minyan.

Lifelong Learning

Offers learning opportunities for adults, including Introduction to Judaism, Israel Between The Pages, Jewish Book Club, Jewish Short Story Group, Torah Study, and Melton School of Adult Jewish Learning.

About

Congregation Bnai Brith

Founded in

1947

EIN

956006585

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Synagogues

Address

1000 SAN ANTONIO CREEK RD SANTA BARBARA, California 93111-1310 United States

Website

cbbsb.org

Phone

(805)-964-7869

Email address

[email protected]

Congregation Bnai Brith
About

Congregation B'nai B'rith, the oldest and largest synagogue in Santa Barbara, is a diverse and inclusive Reform Jewish community. Founded in 1927, it offers Jewish learning programs for all ages and fosters a warm, vibrant house of living Judaism. CBB strives to engage everyone in Jewish education, culture, and values.

Mission

Congregation B'nai B'rith is a diverse, inclusive community building together a warm and vibrant house of living Judaism. They engage every member in the Jewish way of life, cherish their elders, and are devoted to providing children with a satisfying Jewish foundation.

