Congregation Bnai Brith

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Beit HaYeladim Preschool

Provides a safe and joyous setting for early education and first friendships for children ages 18 months to 5 years, establishing a foundation for Jewish education and ethical relationships.

Jewish Learning Programs

Offers various Jewish learning programs for children from Kindergarten through 12th grade, including Hebrew and Judaic studies.

Family Programs

Provides family-oriented services and programs such as Tot Shabbat, Family Shabbat, Junior Shabbat, and Library Minyan.

Lifelong Learning

Offers learning opportunities for adults, including Introduction to Judaism, Israel Between The Pages, Jewish Book Club, Jewish Short Story Group, Torah Study, and Melton School of Adult Jewish Learning.

