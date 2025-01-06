Congregation Bnai Brith
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Beit HaYeladim Preschool
Provides a safe and joyous setting for early education and first friendships for children ages 18 months to 5 years, establishing a foundation for Jewish education and ethical relationships.
Jewish Learning Programs
Offers various Jewish learning programs for children from Kindergarten through 12th grade, including Hebrew and Judaic studies.
Family Programs
Provides family-oriented services and programs such as Tot Shabbat, Family Shabbat, Junior Shabbat, and Library Minyan.
Lifelong Learning
Offers learning opportunities for adults, including Introduction to Judaism, Israel Between The Pages, Jewish Book Club, Jewish Short Story Group, Torah Study, and Melton School of Adult Jewish Learning.
About
Congregation Bnai Brith
Founded in
1947
EIN
956006585
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Synagogues
Address
1000 SAN ANTONIO CREEK RD SANTA BARBARA, California 93111-1310 United States
Website
cbbsb.org
Phone
(805)-964-7869
Email address
About
Congregation B'nai B'rith, the oldest and largest synagogue in Santa Barbara, is a diverse and inclusive Reform Jewish community. Founded in 1927, it offers Jewish learning programs for all ages and fosters a warm, vibrant house of living Judaism. CBB strives to engage everyone in Jewish education, culture, and values.
Mission
Congregation B'nai B'rith is a diverse, inclusive community building together a warm and vibrant house of living Judaism. They engage every member in the Jewish way of life, cherish their elders, and are devoted to providing children with a satisfying Jewish foundation.
What $2,100 could fund instead: