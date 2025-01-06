Congregation Etz Jacob
Congregation Etz Jacob
Congregation Etz Jacob
Congregation Etz Jacob
Congregation Etz Jacob
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Programs
Offers programs for men, women, and children, fostering community engagement and connection.
Talmud Torah
Provides Jewish education to children, instilling Torah values and knowledge.
Russian Immigrant Education Program
Teaches English, a trade, and Torah to Russian immigrants, aiding their integration.
About
Congregation Etz Jacob
Founded in
1986
EIN
952040389
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Synagogues
Address
7659 BEVERLY BLVD LOS ANGELES, California 90036-2727 United States
Website
www.jewishla.org
Phone
(323)-761-8000
Email address
-
About
Congregation Etz Jacob, founded in 1986, is an Orthodox synagogue located in Los Angeles. It offers a welcoming environment with traditional Jewish practices and a religious school.
Mission
Congregation Etz Jacob fosters a welcoming space for Jewish life and connection in Los Angeles, supporting tradition and community for all who seek it.
