powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

Connections For Children

 — 
Build a stronger future for children, families.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

Connections For Children

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
Connections For Children
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Connections For Children
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
Connections For Children
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

Connections For Children

100% of your purchase supports 
Connections For Children
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

Connections For Children

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Child Care Referrals

Connects families with licensed child care providers, helping them find the right option to meet their child's needs. Free referrals are available to all parents.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Subsidy Programs

Helps eligible families secure financial assistance to afford quality child care for children from birth to 12 years old.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Bridge Program

A time-limited program designed to support foster children by increasing placements in home-based family care settings.

__wf_reserved_inherit

CareConnect

An online platform for providers to digitally submit attendance sheets, check payment status, and view payment details for enrolled children.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

Connections For Children

Founded in

1983

EIN

953839796

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Education

Address

5901 W CENTURY BLVD STE 400 LOS ANGELES, California 90045-5414 United States

Website

www.connectionsforchildren.org

Phone

(310)-452-3325

Email address

-

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
Connections For Children
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

Connections for Children, founded in 1983, builds a stronger future for children, families, and communities in Los Angeles through quality child care resources, education, and guidance. They offer referrals, financial assistance, and professional development for providers.

Mission

Connections for Children connects children, families, and the early care and education community to resources, education, and economic opportunities.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

California, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Connections For Children

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!