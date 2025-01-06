Connections For Children
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Child Care Referrals
Connects families with licensed child care providers, helping them find the right option to meet their child's needs. Free referrals are available to all parents.
Subsidy Programs
Helps eligible families secure financial assistance to afford quality child care for children from birth to 12 years old.
Bridge Program
A time-limited program designed to support foster children by increasing placements in home-based family care settings.
CareConnect
An online platform for providers to digitally submit attendance sheets, check payment status, and view payment details for enrolled children.
1983
953839796
501(c)(3)
Education
5901 W CENTURY BLVD STE 400 LOS ANGELES, California 90045-5414 United States
www.connectionsforchildren.org
(310)-452-3325
Connections for Children, founded in 1983, builds a stronger future for children, families, and communities in Los Angeles through quality child care resources, education, and guidance. They offer referrals, financial assistance, and professional development for providers.
Mission
Connections for Children connects children, families, and the early care and education community to resources, education, and economic opportunities.
What $2,100 could fund instead: