Connections For Children

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Child Care Referrals

Connects families with licensed child care providers, helping them find the right option to meet their child's needs. Free referrals are available to all parents.

‍

Subsidy Programs

Helps eligible families secure financial assistance to afford quality child care for children from birth to 12 years old.

‍

Bridge Program

A time-limited program designed to support foster children by increasing placements in home-based family care settings.

‍

CareConnect

An online platform for providers to digitally submit attendance sheets, check payment status, and view payment details for enrolled children.

‍