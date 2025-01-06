Connor Pensack Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Connor Pensack Foundation
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
VEO-IBD Research Funding
Raising funds for research into Very Early Onset Inflammatory Bowel Disease (VEO-IBD) at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
About
Connor Pensack Foundation
Founded in
2023
EIN
922992785
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
503 HICKORY LN S ABINGTN TWP, Pennsylvania 18411-9391 United States
Website
www.connorpensackfoundation.com
Phone
Email address
About
The Connor Pensack Foundation, founded in 2023, raises awareness and funds research for Very Early Onset Inflammatory Bowel Disease (VEO-IBD). The foundation supports families affected by VEO-IBD.
Mission
The Connor Pensack Foundation aims to bring awareness to and raise funds for research of Very Early Onset Inflammatory Bowel Disease (VEO-IBD).
What $2,100 could fund instead: