Contemporary A Cappella Society Of America

About

The Contemporary A Cappella Society (CASA), founded in 2014, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to fostering unity and promoting a cappella music. CASA's programs focus on education, recognizing excellence through awards like the Contemporary A Cappella Recording Awards (CARA) and the A Cappella Video Awards (AVA), and celebrating musical diversity at festivals like SoJam, LAAF and BOSS.

Mission

CASA is a nonprofit organization that exists to inspire a strong sense of unity in the worldwide vocal music community through education, recognition, and performance opportunities.