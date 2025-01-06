Contemporary A Cappella Society Of America
Donate to
Contemporary A Cappella Society Of America
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Contemporary A Cappella Society Of America
Shop to support
Contemporary A Cappella Society Of America
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Contemporary A Cappella Society Of America
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
A Cappella Festivals
Organizes weekend-long educational festivals, such as the Los Angeles A Cappella Festival (LAAF), Boston A Cappella Festival (BOSS), and Southern A Cappella Festival (SoJam).
Contemporary A Cappella Recording Awards (CARA)
Recognizes excellence in recorded a cappella music through annual awards.
About
Contemporary A Cappella Society Of America
Founded in
2014
EIN
943162877
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
2021 FILLMORE STREET STE 9227 SAN FRANCISCO, California 94115-2708 United States
Website
casa.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
The Contemporary A Cappella Society (CASA), founded in 2014, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to fostering unity and promoting a cappella music. CASA's programs focus on education, recognizing excellence through awards like the Contemporary A Cappella Recording Awards (CARA) and the A Cappella Video Awards (AVA), and celebrating musical diversity at festivals like SoJam, LAAF and BOSS.
Mission
CASA is a nonprofit organization that exists to inspire a strong sense of unity in the worldwide vocal music community through education, recognition, and performance opportunities.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: