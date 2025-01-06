About

Holden High School, formerly Contra Costa Alternative School Inc, founded in 1974, provides a safe, supportive learning environment for adolescents who thrive in a less traditional setting. The school's mission is to empower students, especially those with learning differences and social-emotional challenges, to reach their full potential.

Mission

Contra Costa Alternative School Inc offers alternative educational opportunities in Orinda, California, helping students thrive in a supportive and welcoming environment.