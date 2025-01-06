Contra Costa Alternative School
Mentor Programme
Golden Gate Community School
Provides alternative education, offering courses for a high school diploma and an Independent Study Program.
Contra Costa Adult School
Offers courses such as Adult Basic Education, High School Diploma, ESL, and pre-apprenticeship certification.
Contra Costa Alternative School
Founded in
1974
EIN
942275076
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education > Schools & Academic Institutions > Alternative Learning Centers
Address
10 IRWIN WAY ORINDA, California 94563-2508 United States
Website
holdenhigh.org
Phone
(925)-254-0199
Email address
-
Holden High School, formerly Contra Costa Alternative School Inc, founded in 1974, provides a safe, supportive learning environment for adolescents who thrive in a less traditional setting. The school's mission is to empower students, especially those with learning differences and social-emotional challenges, to reach their full potential.
Mission
Contra Costa Alternative School Inc offers alternative educational opportunities in Orinda, California, helping students thrive in a supportive and welcoming environment.
