About

Corban University, founded in 1935, is a private Christian university in Salem, Oregon. Its mission is to educate Christians who will make a difference in the world for Jesus Christ. Corban offers undergraduate and graduate programs, fostering a transformative learning culture rooted in Scripture.

Mission

Corban University's mission is to educate Christians who will make a difference in the world for Jesus Christ. They foster a transformative learning culture where students can grow intellectually and spiritually.