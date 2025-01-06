Corban University
Corban University
‘s
Programs & Services
Department of Humanities
Offers programs in areas such as literature, history, and languages.
Department of Natural Science and Mathematics
Focuses on programs in biology, chemistry, mathematics, and other sciences.
Hoff School of Business
Provides programs in business administration, management, and related fields.
School of Education
Offers programs for students pursuing careers in teaching and education.
About
Corban University
Founded in
1956
EIN
941312349
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
5000 DEER PARK DR SE SALEM, Oregon 97317-9392 United States
Website
www.corban.edu
Phone
(503)-581-8600
Email address
About
Corban University, founded in 1935, is a private Christian university in Salem, Oregon. Its mission is to educate Christians who will make a difference in the world for Jesus Christ. Corban offers undergraduate and graduate programs, fostering a transformative learning culture rooted in Scripture.
Mission
Corban University's mission is to educate Christians who will make a difference in the world for Jesus Christ. They foster a transformative learning culture where students can grow intellectually and spiritually.
City
State
