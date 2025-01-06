powered by 
Support 

Cornerstone Collaboration For Societal Change

 — 
Catalyze change by humanizing behaviors and systems.
Events of 

Cornerstone Collaboration For Societal Change

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Raffle
Cornerstone Collaboration For Societal Change Raffle for a Cause
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Cornerstone Collaboration For Societal Change
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Auction
Bid to Support 
Cornerstone Collaboration For Societal Change
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
Shop to support

Cornerstone Collaboration For Societal Change

100% of your purchase supports 
Cornerstone Collaboration For Societal Change
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Cornerstone Collaboration For Societal Change's Programs & Services

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Whole Health Collaborative

Humanizing the health and well-being system by evolving, modeling, researching, and demonstrating a Whole Health approach with community partners.

Convening Leaders for Societal Change

Bringing together leaders and change agents to reconnect with their humanity and integrate their efforts in societal change through a Knowledge and Resource Network.

About

Cornerstone Collaboration For Societal Change

Founded in

2024

EIN

923399514

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Advocacy & Rights

Address

91239 E LEWIS RANCH RD WINKELMAN, Arizona 85192-9000 United States

Website

cornerstonecollaboration.org

Phone

-

Email address

-

Cornerstone Collaboration For Societal Change
About

Cornerstone Collaboration for Societal Change, founded in 2024, aims to catalyze societal change by humanizing individual behaviors and societal systems. Their mission is to enable people to thrive by focusing on areas like health sector finance, policy, and health informatics.

Mission

Their mission is to catalyze and accelerate a change in society by humanizing individual behaviors and societal systems, enabling people to thrive and society to flourish.

Looking for other organizations in 

Arizona, United States

?

