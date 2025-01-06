Cornerstone Collaboration For Societal Change
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Whole Health Collaborative
Humanizing the health and well-being system by evolving, modeling, researching, and demonstrating a Whole Health approach with community partners.
Convening Leaders for Societal Change
Bringing together leaders and change agents to reconnect with their humanity and integrate their efforts in societal change through a Knowledge and Resource Network.
About
Cornerstone Collaboration For Societal Change
Founded in
2024
EIN
923399514
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
91239 E LEWIS RANCH RD WINKELMAN, Arizona 85192-9000 United States
Website
cornerstonecollaboration.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Cornerstone Collaboration for Societal Change, founded in 2024, aims to catalyze societal change by humanizing individual behaviors and societal systems. Their mission is to enable people to thrive by focusing on areas like health sector finance, policy, and health informatics.
Mission
Their mission is to catalyze and accelerate a change in society by humanizing individual behaviors and societal systems, enabling people to thrive and society to flourish.
What $2,100 could fund instead: