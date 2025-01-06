Cornerstone Fellowship Of Livermore California
Donate to
Cornerstone Fellowship Of Livermore California
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Cornerstone Fellowship Of Livermore California
Shop to support
Cornerstone Fellowship Of Livermore California
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Cornerstone Fellowship Of Livermore California
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Aid & Assistance
Serving unhoused and low-income families every Friday.
Care & Support Groups
Offering education and support in areas such as finances, grief, marriage, and divorce. Peer and professional counseling is available.
Kids Ministry
CF Kids Groups help kids come together and learn about God's good news.
Student Ministry
Providing a weekend of fun, faith, and friendship.
About
Cornerstone Fellowship Of Livermore California
Founded in
2006
EIN
943178882
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
348 NORTH CANYONS PKWY LIVERMORE, California 94551-0000 United States
Website
cornerstoneweb.org
Phone
(925)-447-3465
Email address
About
Cornerstone Fellowship, serving the East Bay with multiple locations and online reach, is a church where people can worship God and study the Bible. They offer ministries for kids and students, focusing on loving God and others. Main Office: 348 N. Canyons Pkwy, Livermore.
Mission
They are compelled by the words and actions of Jesus in all they do, living life in community and on a mission to restore all things.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: