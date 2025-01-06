About

Corpus Christi Church, founded in 1950 by Cardinal James Francis McIntyre in Pacific Palisades, served the community for 75 years before a fire destroyed the building in 2025. The church provided religious education and sacraments. Despite the loss, the community celebrated its 75th anniversary and continues its mission.

Mission

Corpus Christi Church welcomes people in Pacific Palisades, California, offering a place for spiritual growth, connection, and community at 880 Toyopa Dr.