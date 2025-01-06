Corpus Christi Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
K-8 Religious Education
Provides faith formation and sacramental preparation for children in grades K-8.
Confirmation Program
Offers classes and activities for high school students preparing for Confirmation.
About
Corpus Christi Church
Founded in
1946
EIN
951697729
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
880 TOYOPA DR PACIFIC PLSDS, California 90272-3729 United States
Website
corpuschristichurch.com
Phone
(310)-454-1328
Email address
About
Corpus Christi Church, founded in 1950 by Cardinal James Francis McIntyre in Pacific Palisades, served the community for 75 years before a fire destroyed the building in 2025. The church provided religious education and sacraments. Despite the loss, the community celebrated its 75th anniversary and continues its mission.
Mission
Corpus Christi Church welcomes people in Pacific Palisades, California, offering a place for spiritual growth, connection, and community at 880 Toyopa Dr.
