Corvallis Clinic Foundation
Donate to
Corvallis Clinic Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Corvallis Clinic Foundation
Shop to support
Corvallis Clinic Foundation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Corvallis Clinic Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Cook for Cancer
Provides free meals to cancer patients and their families in Linn, Benton, and Lincoln counties during treatment.
Employee Emergency Fund
Offers financial assistance to Corvallis Clinic employees facing unexpected crises.
Project H.E.R.
A comprehensive oncology support program for cancer patients in Benton, Linn, and Lincoln counties, offering resources from diagnosis to survivorship.
Youth Mental Wellness
Provides online mental wellness groups for young people experiencing stress and depression, and for parents of young children, including those with ADHD.
About
Corvallis Clinic Foundation
Founded in
1959
EIN
936021898
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
444 NW ELKS DR CORVALLIS, Oregon 97330-3745 United States
Website
www.corvallisclinicfoundation.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Corvallis Clinic Foundation, founded in 1954, is dedicated to providing resources for health education, preventive care, and support for at-risk populations and cancer patients in Oregon's Mid-Willamette Valley. They offer scholarships and programs like Project H.E.R. to support community health.
Mission
The Corvallis Clinic Foundation provides resources in the mid-Willamette Valley and Central Coast region of Oregon for health education, preventive care, and healthcare to at-risk populations.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: