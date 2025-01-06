Costa Mesa Foursquare Church
Costa Mesa Foursquare Church
Costa Mesa Foursquare Church
Costa Mesa Foursquare Church
Costa Mesa Foursquare Church
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Children's Ministry
Provides religious education and activities for children.
Youth Group
Offers a supportive community and faith-based programs for teenagers.
Missions
Engages in outreach and service projects to support the local and global community.
Nursery
Provides childcare services during church services and events.
About
Costa Mesa Foursquare Church
Founded in
1949
EIN
952658771
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
PO BOX 10128 COSTA MESA, California 92627-0032 United States
Website
harborlightchurch.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Mission
Harbor Light is a fellowship of believers with a heart to be genuine followers of Jesus Christ. They exemplify Jesus to the world through friendliness, kindness, caring, grace, mercy, acceptance, honesty and genuine love toward everyone.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
What $2,100 could fund instead: