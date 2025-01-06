About

The Cottage Grove Genealogical Society, founded in 1975, promotes interest in genealogy and preserves historical information, especially pertaining to Cottage Grove and surrounding areas. They collect and share resources to educate current and future generations.

Mission

The Cottage Grove Genealogical Society promotes and stimulates interest in genealogy and collects and preserves genealogical and historical information, especially that pertaining to Cottage Grove, Oregon, and surrounding areas.