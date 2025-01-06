Cottage Grove Genealogical Society
Donate to
Cottage Grove Genealogical Society
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Cottage Grove Genealogical Society
Shop to support
Cottage Grove Genealogical Society
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Cottage Grove Genealogical Society
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Genealogical Research Assistance
Volunteers provide research assistance and publish materials to help individuals explore their family history.
About
Cottage Grove Genealogical Society
Founded in
2005
EIN
930760027
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
4.2.2. Historical Preservation Societies
Address
PO BOX 388 COTTAGE GROVE, Oregon 97424-0015 United States
Website
cggenealogy.org
Phone
(541)-942-9570
Email address
About
The Cottage Grove Genealogical Society, founded in 1975, promotes interest in genealogy and preserves historical information, especially pertaining to Cottage Grove and surrounding areas. They collect and share resources to educate current and future generations.
Mission
The Cottage Grove Genealogical Society promotes and stimulates interest in genealogy and collects and preserves genealogical and historical information, especially that pertaining to Cottage Grove, Oregon, and surrounding areas.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: