Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Domestic Violence Support
Provides safe spaces and resources for individuals experiencing domestic violence to foster healthy relationships.
Sexual Assault Support
Offers comprehensive support services for survivors of sexual assault, promoting healing and justice.
Children's Support
Provides specialized programs to help children affected by violence, focusing on their emotional and psychological well-being.
Protection Order Assistance
Assists individuals in obtaining protection orders to ensure their safety and security from abuse.
About
Courage4change
Founded in
2024
EIN
992179440
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
2515 2ND AVE LOS ANGELES, California 90018-1807 United States
Website
courage4change.org
Phone
(701)-852-2258
Email address
About
Mission
COURAGE4CHANGE works to inspire and support positive transformation in Los Angeles, fostering a stronger, more connected community for all.
