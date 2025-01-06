Courage4change

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Domestic Violence Support

Provides safe spaces and resources for individuals experiencing domestic violence to foster healthy relationships.

Sexual Assault Support

Offers comprehensive support services for survivors of sexual assault, promoting healing and justice.

Children's Support

Provides specialized programs to help children affected by violence, focusing on their emotional and psychological well-being.

Protection Order Assistance

Assists individuals in obtaining protection orders to ensure their safety and security from abuse.

