Covenant House Western Avenue
Donate to
Covenant House Western Avenue
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Covenant House Western Avenue
Shop to support
Covenant House Western Avenue
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Covenant House Western Avenue
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Safe Haven
Emergency shelter providing basic needs, medical care, meals, and a safe bed for youth experiencing homelessness.
Rights of Passage
A two-year transitional living program helping young people refine independent living skills and heal from trauma.
Supportive Apartment Programs
A two-year program providing financial assistance and supportive services to youth in off-campus apartments.
H2O Hope2Opportunity
A rapid re-housing program offering short-term housing assistance and supportive services.
About
Covenant House Western Avenue
Founded in
1993
EIN
954395845
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services > Basic Needs > Homeless Shelters
Address
1325 N WESTERN AVE LOS ANGELES, California 90027-5615 United States
Website
covenanthousecalifornia.org
Phone
(323)-461-3131
Email address
About
Covenant House California, est. 1993, offers sanctuary & support to youth (18-24) experiencing homelessness. They provide housing, meals, medical & mental health care, education, career support, & street outreach, empowering young people to achieve independence & build a future.
Mission
Covenant House builds a bridge to hope for young people facing homelessness, including survivors of human trafficking and young families, through unconditional love, absolute respect, and relentless support.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: