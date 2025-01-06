Covington High School Cougar Alumni Association
Donate to
Covington High School Cougar Alumni Association
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Covington High School Cougar Alumni Association
Shop to support
Covington High School Cougar Alumni Association
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Covington High School Cougar Alumni Association
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Scholarship Program
Provides a $500 scholarship to a deserving Covington High School graduate to encourage future leaders.
About
Covington High School Cougar Alumni Association
Founded in
2023
EIN
931602131
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Academic Organizations
Address
515 E PINE ST COVINGTON, Virginia 24426-1647 United States
Website
chscougaralumni.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
The Covington High School Cougar Alumni Association, established in 2023, preserves the school's history and honors alumni memories. They participate in Give Local Alleghany Highlands and award scholarships to descendants of CHS graduates.
Mission
The Covington High School Cougar Alumni Association's mission is to give memorabilia and history a permanent home where it will be appreciated. Cougar spirit will continue to live in and give back to the community through activities and special events.
Looking for other organizations in
Virginia, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: