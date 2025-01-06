About

The Covington High School Cougar Alumni Association, established in 2023, preserves the school's history and honors alumni memories. They participate in Give Local Alleghany Highlands and award scholarships to descendants of CHS graduates.

Mission

The Covington High School Cougar Alumni Association's mission is to give memorabilia and history a permanent home where it will be appreciated. Cougar spirit will continue to live in and give back to the community through activities and special events.