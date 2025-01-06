Creative Arts League Of Sacramento
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Outreach Programs
Provides grants for art materials, in-house workshops, online classes, and Crocker Art Museum tours for disadvantaged youths.
Founded in
1969
EIN
941601700
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
3621 17TH ST SACRAMENTO, California 95818-4152 United States
Website
creativeartsleague.com
Phone
(916)-952-5284
Email address
The Creative Arts League of Sacramento, founded in 1969, is a vibrant nonprofit dedicated to promoting, exhibiting, educating, and building community around art. They support art and art education in the Sacramento region, offering art tours and craft shows to foster a shared interest in art and fine craft.
Mission
Creative Arts League of Sacramento (CALS) is dedicated to promoting, exhibiting, educating and the building of community around a shared interest in art.
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
