Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Grades K-6 Education
Nurturing curiosity and building confidence in elementary students.
Grades 7-12 Education
Inspiring intellectual growth and developing well-rounded leaders in middle and high school students.
Computer Science and Engineering
Providing students with a strong foundation in computer science and engineering principles.
English
Developing students' reading, writing, and communication skills.
About
Founded in
1964
EIN
941527492
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
327 FREMONT AVE LOS ALTOS, California 94024-4000 United States
Website
www.pinewood.edu
Phone
(650)-209-3050
Email address
About
Creative Center of Los Altos, established in 1964, operates Pinewood School, an independent, coeducational college preparatory day school for grades K-12. The school empowers students to seek knowledge, demonstrate character, build confidence, and experience joy in an uplifting community.
Mission
CREATIVE CENTER OF LOS ALTOS fosters artistic growth and creative expression for the Los Altos community, providing a welcoming space for imagination to thrive.
