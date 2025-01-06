About

Creative Center of Los Altos, established in 1964, operates Pinewood School, an independent, coeducational college preparatory day school for grades K-12. The school empowers students to seek knowledge, demonstrate character, build confidence, and experience joy in an uplifting community.

Mission

CREATIVE CENTER OF LOS ALTOS fosters artistic growth and creative expression for the Los Altos community, providing a welcoming space for imagination to thrive.