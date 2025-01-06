Credit Union Of Georgia Community Foundation
Credit Union Of Georgia Community Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Credit Union Of Georgia Community Foundation
Credit Union Of Georgia Community Foundation
Credit Union Of Georgia Community Foundation
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Community Support
The Foundation focuses on charitable giving, volunteerism, and partnerships to build stronger communities and enhance lives in Northwest Georgia.
Credit Union Of Georgia Community Foundation
2024
EIN 990429040
501(c)(3)
Community Support
Address: 111 W MAIN ST CANTON, Georgia 30114-2744 United States
cuofga.org
Phone: (678)-486-1111
The Credit Union of Georgia Community Foundation aims to build stronger communities through charitable giving, volunteerism, and strategic partnerships. It operates as a platform for community outreach programs.
The Foundation's mission is to build stronger, more resilient communities—one initiative at a time—by providing the resources and guidance people need to succeed and grow.
