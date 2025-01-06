Credit Unions In The State Of Calif Ornia
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Investing in Community & Youth
Providing grants and investments in the community and for the youth.
Supporting Educators & Schools
Providing grants to help teachers and schools thrive and support students.
Promoting Financial Literacy
Offering programs and resources to promote financial literacy in the community.
Honoring Our Service Members
Supporting and honoring service members through various initiatives.
Founded in
1961
EIN
941175532
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
8815 FOLSOM BLVD SACRAMENTO, California 95826-3206 United States
Website
www.caccu.org
Phone
(916)-575-5700
Email address
About
Mission
CREDIT UNIONS IN THE STATE OF CALIF ORNIA connects and advocates for credit unions throughout California, fostering strong financial communities from their Sacramento base.
