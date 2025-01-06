Credit Unions In The State Of

About

BluPeak Credit Union, originally founded in 1936, serves California residents in Alameda, Sacramento, San Diego, Santa Clara, and Yolo counties. With over $1.2 billion in assets, they offer financial solutions like checking, savings, loans, and mortgages. BluPeak is committed to building community and financial wellness for its nearly 60,000 members through accessible banking and community partnerships.

Mission

Learn more at www.blupeak.com.