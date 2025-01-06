Credit Unions In The State Of
Credit Unions In The State Of
Credit Unions In The State Of
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Small Business Loans and Grants
Providing loans and grants to small businesses and community projects, helping create jobs and support economic growth.
Financial Literacy Programs
Offering resources and education to help members manage their money and improve their financial well-being.
Credit Unions In The State Of
Founded in
1961
EIN
951209332
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Development > Economic Development > Workforce Development
Address
10120 PACIFIC HEIGHTS BLVD STE 100 SAN DIEGO, California 92121-4205 United States
Website
www.blupeak.com
Phone
(866)-873-4968
Email address
-
BluPeak Credit Union, originally founded in 1936, serves California residents in Alameda, Sacramento, San Diego, Santa Clara, and Yolo counties. With over $1.2 billion in assets, they offer financial solutions like checking, savings, loans, and mortgages. BluPeak is committed to building community and financial wellness for its nearly 60,000 members through accessible banking and community partnerships.
Mission
CREDIT UNIONS IN THE STATE OF helps San Diego residents access reliable financial services, fostering a stronger, more financially secure community. Learn more at www.blupeak.com.
{Similar 1}
