Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Teacher Grants
Provides grants to teachers in Southern California to fund innovative classroom projects.
Student Scholarships
Offers scholarships to outstanding students in Los Angeles and Ventura counties to help them pursue higher education.
Founded in
1961
EIN
946093763
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Economic Development
Address
1860 EL CAMINO REAL STE 100 BURLINGAME, California 94010-3106 United States
Website
upwardcu.org
Phone
(650)-231-1300
Email address
-
About
Upward Credit Union, formerly known as Credit Unions in the State of California, was founded in 1961. A cooperative financial institution, its mission is to promote thrift and savings among members, provide credit at fair rates, and empower members to manage their money effectively.
Mission
CREDIT UNIONS IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA helps individuals in California achieve financial stability through accessible, member-focused credit union services from their Burlingame location.
