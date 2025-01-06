Credit Unions In The State Of California
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Personal Banking
Offers a range of personal banking services including checking and savings accounts.
Business Banking
Provides financial solutions for businesses, including accounts and loans.
Educators Program
Dedicated banking services and resources for educators.
Loans
Offers various loan options such as vehicle loans and personal loans.
Founded in
1961
EIN
941568464
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
2101 GEER RD STE 401 TURLOCK, California 95382-2471 United States
Website
rollingf.org
Phone
(209)-634-2911
Email address
About
Rolling F Credit Union, established in 1948, serves the Central Valley community. It's a financial cooperative owned by its members, offering services like checking and savings accounts. They focus on providing top-tier financial services to their members.
Mission
CREDIT UNIONS IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA serves the Turlock community from Geer Road, offering accessible financial services to help individuals and families thrive.
