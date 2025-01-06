powered by 
Support 

Credit Unions In The State Of California

 — 
People helping people
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
Events of 

Credit Unions In The State Of California

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Credit Unions In The State Of California
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Credit Unions In The State Of California
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Credit Unions In The State Of California

100% of your purchase supports 
Credit Unions In The State Of California
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Credit Unions In The State Of California

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Personal Banking

Offers a range of personal banking services including checking and savings accounts.

Business Banking

Provides financial solutions for businesses, including accounts and loans.

Educators Program

Dedicated banking services and resources for educators.

Loans

Offers various loan options such as vehicle loans and personal loans.

About

Credit Unions In The State Of California

Founded in

1961

EIN

941568464

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(14)

Category/Type

Community Support

Address

2101 GEER RD STE 401 TURLOCK, California 95382-2471 United States

Website

rollingf.org

Phone

(209)-634-2911

Email address

[email protected]

Credit Unions In The State Of California
About

Rolling F Credit Union, established in 1948, serves the Central Valley community. It's a financial cooperative owned by its members, offering services like checking and savings accounts. They focus on providing top-tier financial services to their members.

Mission

CREDIT UNIONS IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA serves the Turlock community from Geer Road, offering accessible financial services to help individuals and families thrive.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
