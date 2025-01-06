Credit Unions In The State Of California
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Investing in Community & Our Youth
Supports grassroots organizations and empowers youth through scholarships, literacy programs, and investments in health and well-being.
Supporting Educators & Schools
Provides resources to help teachers and schools thrive, supporting students and recognizing their commitment to learning.
Promoting Financial Literacy
Invests in educational programs that build financial wellness for youth and adults, promoting long-term financial empowerment.
Honoring Our Service Members
Provides grants to programs assisting military service members, their families, and veterans, recognizing their service and sacrifice.
About
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Founded in
1961
EIN
950952237
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Economic Development
Address
1053 W SUNSET BLVD LOS ANGELES, California 90012-2134 United States
Website
www.wpccu.org
Phone
(800)-300-9728
Email address
-
About
Water and Power Community Credit Union (WPCCU), est. 1936, serves the financial needs of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power employees. Now a full-service institution with $944M in assets, WPCCU serves 44,800 members in Los Angeles & San Bernardino counties, providing a better banking alternative and value to Angelenos.
Mission
Water and Power Community Credit Union's mission is to help make your financial life better by providing personal service that meets the needs of every individual, regardless of financial condition or social status.
