The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Investing in Community & Youth
Providing grants and investments to empower communities and support the development of young people.
Supporting Educators & Schools
Offering resources and grants to educators and schools to enhance educational opportunities.
Promoting Financial Literacy
Providing resources and programs to improve financial literacy within the community.
Honoring Our Service Members
Supporting and honoring service members through various programs and initiatives.
About
Founded in
2016
EIN
952513485
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
6735 FOREST LAWN DR STE 310 HOLLYWOOD, California 90068-1055 United States
Website
www.firstent.org
Phone
(888)-800-3328
Email address
-
About
First Entertainment Credit Union, formerly Credit Unions in the State of California, founded in 2016, is a cooperative promoting thrift among members. It provides credit and offers loans/savings at board-set rates. They aim to serve their members' financial needs.
Mission
First Entertainment Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution headquartered in Hollywood, CA, that supports creators of entertainment.
