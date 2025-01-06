Credit Unions In The State Of California
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Programs & Services
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Founded in 1961
1961
EIN
940362029
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
919 N CENTER ST STOCKTON, California 95202-1311 United States
Website
www.centralstatecu.org
Phone
(209)-444-5300
Email address
-
About
Central State Credit Union, originally founded in 1961, serves members in San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne counties. They offer various financial services, including checking accounts, IRAs, and loans, striving to provide low-cost or no-cost options to their community of over 15,000 members.
Mission
CREDIT UNIONS IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA provides accessible financial services to the Stockton community, helping members achieve greater financial stability and growth.
