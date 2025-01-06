About

Central State Credit Union, originally founded in 1961, serves members in San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne counties. They offer various financial services, including checking accounts, IRAs, and loans, striving to provide low-cost or no-cost options to their community of over 15,000 members.

Mission

CREDIT UNIONS IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA provides accessible financial services to the Stockton community, helping members achieve greater financial stability and growth.