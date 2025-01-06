Credit Unions In The State Of California

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Community Empowerment Grants

Providing grants and investment in community organizations focused on youth support, education, financial literacy, and assistance to service members and veterans.

Educator & School Support

Offering resources to help teachers and schools in the community thrive and support their students.

Financial Literacy Programs

Investing in educational programs that promote financial wellness for both youth and adults.

Green Loan Program

Financing solar installations to promote sustainable energy.

