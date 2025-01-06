Credit Unions In The State Of California
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Empowerment Grants
Providing grants and investment in community organizations focused on youth support, education, financial literacy, and assistance to service members and veterans.
Educator & School Support
Offering resources to help teachers and schools in the community thrive and support their students.
Financial Literacy Programs
Investing in educational programs that promote financial wellness for both youth and adults.
Green Loan Program
Financing solar installations to promote sustainable energy.
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Founded in
1961
EIN
941243656
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
151 BERNAL ROAD SAN JOSE, California 95119-1306 United States
Website
excitecu.org
Phone
(800)-232-8669
Email address
-
About
About

California's Credit Unions, formerly the California Credit Union League, represents over 245 credit unions and 14.2 million members. Since 1933, they've championed the credit union movement through advocacy, education, and collaboration, striving to improve financial well-being for all Californians.
Mission
Excite Credit Union, as a CDFI, empowers underserved communities through financial education, counseling, community partnerships, and responsible and affordable products and services.
