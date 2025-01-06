Credit Unions In The State Of California

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Financial Literacy Programs

Providing financial education to students and young adults through interactive workshops and real-world scenarios.

‍

Community Grants and Sponsorships

Offering financial support to local nonprofits and events focused on financial literacy, workforce development, affordable housing, and youth education.

‍

Scholarship Programs

Investing in the future by providing scholarships to students pursuing higher education at trade schools, colleges, and universities.

‍

Volunteer Programs

Engaging employees in community service, supporting local events, and partnering with organizations to address community needs.

‍