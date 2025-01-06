Credit Unions In The State Of California
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Financial Literacy Programs
Providing financial education to students and young adults through interactive workshops and real-world scenarios.
Community Grants and Sponsorships
Offering financial support to local nonprofits and events focused on financial literacy, workforce development, affordable housing, and youth education.
Scholarship Programs
Investing in the future by providing scholarships to students pursuing higher education at trade schools, colleges, and universities.
Volunteer Programs
Engaging employees in community service, supporting local events, and partnering with organizations to address community needs.
About
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Founded in
1964
EIN
951715669
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
1500 S SEPULVEDA BLVD LOS ANGELES, California 90025-3312 United States
Website
www.ucu.org
Phone
8004510
Email address
-
About
Mission
CREDIT UNIONS IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA helps Los Angeles residents achieve financial stability and security through accessible credit union services at 1500 S Sepulveda Blvd.
