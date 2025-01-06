Credit Unions In The State Of California

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Community & Youth Support

Provides grants and invests in grassroots organizations and scholarships to empower young leaders and support their well-being.

‍

Educator & School Support

Offers resources to help teachers and schools succeed, supporting students and recognizing their commitment to learning.

‍

Financial Literacy Promotion

Invests in educational programs to build financial wellness for youth and adults, promoting long-term financial empowerment.

‍

Service Member Support

Provides grants to programs assisting military service members, their families, and veterans, recognizing their service and sacrifice.

‍