Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community & Youth Support
Provides grants and invests in grassroots organizations and scholarships to empower young leaders and support their well-being.
Educator & School Support
Offers resources to help teachers and schools succeed, supporting students and recognizing their commitment to learning.
Financial Literacy Promotion
Invests in educational programs to build financial wellness for youth and adults, promoting long-term financial empowerment.
Service Member Support
Provides grants to programs assisting military service members, their families, and veterans, recognizing their service and sacrifice.
About
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Founded in
1961
EIN
951321381
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
90 UNIVERSAL CITY PLZ UNIVERSAL CTY, California 91608-1002 United States
Website
www.ucscu.org
Phone
(888)-367-6928
Email address
-
About
Universal City Studios Credit Union (UCSCU), established in 1927, serves the entertainment community as a full-service financial institution. As a cooperative, it prioritizes the financial well-being of its members by offering equitable savings and lending rates. UCSCU is dedicated to operating securely, efficiently, and ethically, providing excellent service to its members.
Mission
CREDIT UNIONS IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA supports the financial well-being of its members in Universal City, California, offering trusted services at 90 Universal City Plaza.

