The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Investing in Community & Our Youth
Supporting grassroots community organizations and empowering leaders to create positive change.
Supporting Educators & Schools
Providing resources and grants to educators and schools to enhance learning environments.
Promoting Financial Literacy
Offering programs and resources to improve financial knowledge and empower individuals to make informed financial decisions.
Honoring Our Service Members
Supporting service members and their families through various initiatives and programs.
About
Founded in
1961
EIN
946092012
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
510B VETERANS BLVD REDWOOD CITY, California 94063-1122 United States
Website
www.mycuonline.org
Phone
(888)-888-8736928
Email address
About
My Credit Union, now San Francisco Federal Credit Union since 2022, serves those who live, work, study, or worship in San Mateo County, CA. Founded to support the community, it offers exceptional member service and a convenient financial experience with competitive products.
Mission
CREDIT UNIONS IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA serves Redwood City by offering accessible financial services, helping community members manage their money and achieve their goals.
