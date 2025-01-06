Credit Unions In The State Of California
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Credit Unions In The State Of California
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Investing in Community & Youth
Supporting community organizations and empowering youth through scholarships, literacy programs, and investments in local health and well-being initiatives.
Supporting Educators & Schools
Providing resources to help teachers and schools succeed in the community, supporting students and recognizing their commitment to learning.
Promoting Financial Literacy
Investing in educational programs that build financial wellness for youth and adults, fostering long-term financial empowerment.
Honoring Our Service Members
Providing grants to programs assisting military service members, their families, and veterans, recognizing their service and sacrifice.
About
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Founded in
1961
EIN
951185803
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Educational Foundations
Address
9201 SPECTRUM CENTER BLV SAN DIEGO, California 92123-1407 United States
Website
www.calcoastcu.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Founded in 1929 by a group of educators, California Coast Credit Union is San Diego's longest-serving credit union. It supports local schools and offers financial wellness programs. Through the Cal Coast Cares Foundation, they provide scholarships and grants, awarding over $1.3 million to date.
Mission
CREDIT UNIONS IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA helps San Diego residents achieve financial stability through accessible credit union services and community-focused support.
{Similar 1}
