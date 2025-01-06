Credit Unions In The State Of California
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Investing in Community & Youth
Supporting grassroots community organizations and initiatives that empower young people.
Supporting Educators & Schools
Providing resources and grants for educators and schools to enhance learning environments.
Promoting Financial Literacy
Offering programs and resources to improve financial knowledge and decision-making skills.
Honoring Our Service Members
Supporting military personnel and veterans through various initiatives and programs.
About
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Founded in
1961
EIN
946069237
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
1306 BORDEAUX DR SUNNYVALE, California 94089-1005 United States
Website
www.starone.org
Phone
(866)-543-5202
Email address
-
About
Mission
CREDIT UNIONS IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA offers financial services to members in Sunnyvale and across California, supporting their financial well-being with accessible, community-focused banking.

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
