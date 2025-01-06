Credit Unions In The State Of California
Credit Unions In The State Of California
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Investing in Community & Youth
Supporting community organizations and empowering young leaders through scholarships, literacy programs, and health & well-being initiatives.
Supporting Educators & Schools
Providing resources to help teachers and schools succeed, support students, and acknowledge their dedication to learning.
Promoting Financial Literacy
Investing in educational programs that build financial wellness for youth and adults, fostering long-term financial empowerment.
Honoring Our Service Members
Providing grants to programs that assist military service members, their families, and veterans, recognizing their service and sacrifice.
About
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Founded in
1961
EIN
941484851
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
1351 HARTER PKWY YUBA CITY, California 95993-2604 United States
Website
www.sierracentral.com
Phone
(180)-022-27228
Email address
-
About
Sierra Central Credit Union, founded in 1961, serves members and communities by providing personal financial guidance from a trusted community ally. They aim to offer high-quality financial services that empower members' financial success with guidance and support.
Mission
CREDIT UNIONS IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA offers trusted financial services to the Yuba City community, empowering members to achieve their financial goals with care and integrity.
