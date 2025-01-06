Credit Unions In The State Of California

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Investing in Community & Our Youth

Supports grassroots organizations and empowers future leaders through scholarships, literacy programs, and investments in local health and well-being initiatives.

Supporting Educators & Schools

Provides resources to help teachers and schools succeed, supports students, and acknowledges their dedication to learning.

Promoting Financial Literacy

Invests in educational programs that foster financial wellness for both youth and adults, promoting long-term financial empowerment.

Honoring Our Service Members

Offers strategic grants to programs assisting military service members, their families, and veterans, recognizing their service and sacrifices.

