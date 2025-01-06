Credit Unions In The State Of California
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Investing in Community & Our Youth
Supports grassroots organizations and empowers future leaders through scholarships, literacy programs, and investments in local health and well-being initiatives.
Supporting Educators & Schools
Provides resources to help teachers and schools succeed, supports students, and acknowledges their dedication to learning.
Promoting Financial Literacy
Invests in educational programs that foster financial wellness for both youth and adults, promoting long-term financial empowerment.
Honoring Our Service Members
Offers strategic grants to programs assisting military service members, their families, and veterans, recognizing their service and sacrifices.
Founded in
1961
EIN
941214770
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
397 AVIATION BLVD STE L SANTA ROSA, California 95403-1058 United States
Website
www.northbaycu.com
Phone
(707)-584-0384
Email address
-
About
North Bay Credit Union, founded in 1961, helps its members prosper through affordable banking and local financing. As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, it returns profits to members through higher dividends and low rates. Rooted in the North Bay community, they provide financial security and services.
Mission
Our mission is to help our members prosper through affordable banking and local financing.
{Similar 1}
