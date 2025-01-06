Credit Unions In The State Of California
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Investing in Community & Our Youth
Supports grassroots community initiatives and youth programs.
Supporting Educators & Schools
Provides resources and support for educators and schools.
Promoting Financial Literacy
Offers programs to improve financial knowledge and skills.
Honoring Our Service Members
Supports and recognizes the contributions of service members.
About
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Founded in
1961
EIN
941019805
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
580 UNIVERSITY AVE SACRAMENTO, California 95825-6504 United States
Website
firstus.org
Phone
(800)-556-6768
Email address
-
About
Mission
CREDIT UNIONS IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA serves the Sacramento community from 580 University Ave, helping members achieve financial stability and growth through credit union services.
{Similar 1}
