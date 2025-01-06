Credit Unions In The State Of California
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Investing in Community & Youth
Supporting local organizations and empowering future leaders through scholarships, literacy programs, and health & well-being initiatives.
Supporting Educators & Schools
Providing resources to help teachers and schools succeed, support students, and acknowledge their dedication to learning.
Promoting Financial Literacy
Investing in educational programs that promote financial wellness for both youth and adults, fostering long-term financial empowerment.
Honoring Our Service Members
Providing grants to programs that aid military service members, their families, and veterans, recognizing their service and sacrifice.
About
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Founded in
1961
EIN
941289802
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
PO BOX 790 RNCHO CORDOVA, California 95741-0790 United States
Website
www.heritageccu.com
Phone
(916)-364-1700
Email address
-
About
Heritage Community Credit Union, est. 1961, is a cooperative dedicated to promoting thrift and savings among its members. It provides a source of credit at fair rates, empowering members to manage their finances democratically and improve their economic and social well-being. Earnings and benefits are distributed to members.
Mission
CREDIT UNIONS IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA serves the Rancho Cordova community by offering accessible financial services, helping members achieve their financial goals with care.
