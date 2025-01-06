Credit Unions In The State Of California
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Investing in Community & Our Youth
Supporting grassroots community initiatives and empowering young people through financial wellness programs.
Supporting Educators & Schools
Providing resources and grants to educators and schools to foster innovative learning environments.
Promoting Financial Literacy
Offering education and resources to build financial wellness for youth and adults.
Honoring Our Service Members
Supporting service members and veterans through various programs and initiatives.
About
Credit Unions In The State Of California
Founded in
1961
EIN
946087440
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
PO BOX 641690 SAN JOSE, California 95164-1690 United States
Website
www.wealthcu.org
Phone
(800)-564-1588
Email address
-
About
Originally named Credit Unions in the State of California, now known as Commonwealth Central Credit Union. Founded in 1961, it started in a garage in 1958 by Frank and Grace Coombs. Their mission is to provide compassionate guidance to enhance members' financial well-being. They've grown to serve over 35,000 members.
Mission
Since 1958, their mission has been to improve the financial well-being of their members and uplift the communities they serve, offering compassionate guidance.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
City
State
