About

Originally named Credit Unions in the State of California, now known as Commonwealth Central Credit Union. Founded in 1961, it started in a garage in 1958 by Frank and Grace Coombs. Their mission is to provide compassionate guidance to enhance members' financial well-being. They've grown to serve over 35,000 members.

Mission

Since 1958, their mission has been to improve the financial well-being of their members and uplift the communities they serve, offering compassionate guidance.