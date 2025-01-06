powered by 
Support 

Crescenta Valley Sheriff Support

 — 
Support local law enforcement in La Crescenta.
Events of 

Crescenta Valley Sheriff Support

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Crescenta Valley Sheriff Support
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Crescenta Valley Sheriff Support
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Crescenta Valley Sheriff Support
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Crescenta Valley Sheriff Support

100% of your purchase supports 
Crescenta Valley Sheriff Support
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Crescenta Valley Sheriff Support

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

STAR Program

Supports the STAR program, fostering a positive relationship between the community and the Sheriff's Department.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Montrose Search and Rescue Team

Provides support to the Montrose Search and Rescue Team, enabling them to conduct vital search and rescue operations.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Explorer Scouts

Offers support to the Explorer Scouts program, providing youth with law enforcement training and experience.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Civilian Volunteers

Supports civilian volunteers, enhancing their ability to assist the Sheriff's Department and the community.

About

Crescenta Valley Sheriff Support

Founded in

1992

EIN

954099206

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Community Centers

Address

PO BOX 12458 LA CRESCENTA, California 91224-5458 United States

Website

cvssg.com

Phone

-

Email address

-

Socials
Crescenta Valley Sheriff Support
About

The Crescenta Valley Sheriff Support Group, founded in 1992, supports the Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station by donating equipment and funding special programs like STAR, Montrose Search and Rescue Team, Explorer Scouts, Volunteers, Reserves, Neighborhood Watch, Arson Watch, and CERT.

Mission

Crescenta Valley Sheriff Support Group lends vital support to local law enforcement, helping strengthen safety and community partnerships in La Crescenta, California.

