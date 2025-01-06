Crescenta Valley Sheriff Support
Crescenta Valley Sheriff Support
Crescenta Valley Sheriff Support
Crescenta Valley Sheriff Support
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
STAR Program
Supports the STAR program, fostering a positive relationship between the community and the Sheriff's Department.
Montrose Search and Rescue Team
Provides support to the Montrose Search and Rescue Team, enabling them to conduct vital search and rescue operations.
Explorer Scouts
Offers support to the Explorer Scouts program, providing youth with law enforcement training and experience.
Civilian Volunteers
Supports civilian volunteers, enhancing their ability to assist the Sheriff's Department and the community.
About
Crescenta Valley Sheriff Support
Founded in
1992
EIN
954099206
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
PO BOX 12458 LA CRESCENTA, California 91224-5458 United States
Website
cvssg.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Crescenta Valley Sheriff Support Group, founded in 1992, supports the Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station by donating equipment and funding special programs like STAR, Montrose Search and Rescue Team, Explorer Scouts, Volunteers, Reserves, Neighborhood Watch, Arson Watch, and CERT.
Mission
Crescenta Valley Sheriff Support Group lends vital support to local law enforcement, helping strengthen safety and community partnerships in La Crescenta, California.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
City
State
