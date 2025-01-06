Cri-Help
Cri-Help
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Detox Program
Provides detoxification services for individuals needing to safely withdraw from substances.
Residential Treatment
Offers structured, live-in treatment for individuals recovering from substance use disorders.
Outpatient Program
Provides flexible treatment options for individuals who do not require 24/7 care.
Residential Bridge Housing
Offers supportive housing for individuals transitioning from residential treatment to independent living.
About
Cri-Help
Founded in
1972
EIN
952758951
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Treatment Programs
Address
11027 BURBANK BLVD N HOLLYWOOD, California 91601-2431 United States
Website
cri-help.org
Phone
(818)-985-8323
Email address
-
About
CRI-HELP, INC, founded in 1972, offers comprehensive addiction treatment in N Hollywood, CA. They provide residential treatment, detoxification, and outpatient services. CRI-Help aims to support individuals on their journey to lasting recovery through evidence-based therapies.
Mission
CRI-Help improves community welfare by providing first-class substance use disorder treatment for adults and families seeking freedom from addiction.

What $2,100 could fund instead: